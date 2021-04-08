site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Braydon Coburn: Dropped to taxi squad
Coburn was reassigned to Ottawa's taxi squad Thursday.
Coburn's only picked up two helpers through 16 top-level appearances this year. He'll likely continue to bounce between levels down the stretch.
