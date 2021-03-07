Coburn was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Coburn's not expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Flames, meaning Mike Reilly (upper body) likely will return to the lineup. The 36-year-old Coburn has recorded an assist and 19 hits through 11 games this year.
More News
-
Senators' Braydon Coburn: Jumps to active roster•
-
Senators' Braydon Coburn: Back to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Braydon Coburn: Promoted to active roster•
-
Senators' Braydon Coburn: Heads to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Braydon Coburn: Shifts to active roster•
-
Senators' Braydon Coburn: Assigned to taxi squad•