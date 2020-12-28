The Lightning traded Coburn, Cedric Paquette, and a 2022 second-round pick to Ottawa in exchange for Anders Nilsson and Marian Gaborik on Sunday.
The 35-year-old blueliner scored just four points in 40 games with Tampa Bay last season while filling a depth role. Coburn could see a slightly bigger role in Ottawa as a veteran leader for the defense, but still, he likely won't make much fantasy impact for standard leagues.
