Senators' Brian Gibbons: Scores goal, assist
Gibbons notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 rout of the Sabres.
Since being called up after the trade deadline, Gibbons has been lightning it up, as he tallied five goals and five helpers in his last 14 outings. The winger should continue to be one of the offensive focal points for the Senators down the stretch. If the 31-year-old can earn a contract with Ottawa this offseason, he might have a chance at a top-six assignment next year, but is more likely a role player with another club.
