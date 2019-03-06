Gibbons scored on a Thomas Chabot feed in the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

After notching five points in 44 games with the Ducks, Gibbons now has four points in five games with the Senators and has lit the lamp in consecutive games. If this continues, Gibbons and his expiring contract might end up sticking around Ottawa after all, as he's clearly enjoying his current situation with his new team.