Senators' Brian Gibbons: Supplies helper
Gibbons registered an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
Since being traded to the Senators from the Ducks, Gibbons has collected three goals and four assists in 12 contests. He has 12 points in 56 games overall this season, and without a standout performance in any other category, he's safe to avoid in many fantasy formats despite the recent uptick in scoring pace.
