Gibbons was shipped to Ottawa from Anaheim for Patrick Sieloff on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

If you were looking for big news early in the morning of deadline day ... this isn't it. Gibbons has just five points in 44 games of NHL action and got waived by the Ducks 10 days ago. This seems a situation where Ottawa is merely trading for an expiring contract, as Gibbons is a free agent at the end of the season.