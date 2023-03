Talbot allowed two goals on 21 shots, helping the Senators to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Talbot was solid Saturday, only getting beat twice with one being a power-play goal to Patrik Laine. This marks three straight wins and four in the last five for the former Wild goaltender. With Anton Forsberg out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury, Talbot will be the starter moving forward for the surging Senators.