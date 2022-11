Talbot turned aside 16 of 17 shots during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the visiting Devils.

Talbot replaced starter Anton Forsberg at the 23-minute mark, trailing 3-0. The lone goal Talbot yielded Saturday came on Yegor Sharangovich's short-handed effort with 35 seconds left in the middle frame. In line to get the nod for Monday's road game at San Jose, Talbot has dropped three of his past four starts.