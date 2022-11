Talbot (ribs) made his season debut in relief Thursday and made 13 saves against the Golden Knights. He did not allow a goal.

He went in after Anton Forsberg was yanked at 10:14 of the second after letting in five goals on 19 shots. It wasn't the ideal way for Talbot to get game action, but he was ready. Pull him off IR and be ready to get him into your blue paint, especially in daily formats.