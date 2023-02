Talbot (lower body) will guard the visiting crease in Carolina on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot will see his first action in almost a month as he last played Jan. 25. Talbot is 12-13-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .905 save percentage. He was great with the Wild last season, going 32-12-4 with a 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage, but he has had injury woes with the Senators in 2022-23. Talbot will face the Hurricanes, who are second overall in the NHL standings with 84 points in 56 games.