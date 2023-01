Talbot made 16 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Talbot was far from his sharpest but Ottawa doubled up Pittsburgh in shots, 40-20, and wound up overcoming the poor performance in net. On Pittsburgh's first goal, a routine shot popped out of Talbot's glove and landed behind him for a Jason Zucker tap-in. The other three Penguins goals were all set up by Sidney Crosby. Talbot managed to snap a personal four-game losing streak, but he's still tough to trust at the moment.