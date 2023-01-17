Talbot allowed two goals on 20 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Talbot's performance in goal was alright, but a tough turnover in the first period led to a tally for Noel Acciari. The Senators' offense didn't do enough to lift up their goalie, sending Talbot to his fourth straight loss. In that span, he's allowed 14 goals. The 35-year-old netminder is down to 10-12-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 25 outings this season. The Senators' next two games are a home-and-home against the Penguins on Wednesday and Friday.