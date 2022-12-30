Talbot stopped 20-of-23 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Washington on Thursday.

The second period was a bit of a black hole for Talbot, who allowed three goals. Alex Ovechkin went five-hole on a breakaway early in the period to put the Caps up 1-0 and Dylan Strome ripped one over Talbot's shoulder 2:22 later to push the score to 2-0. Then Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on a 2-on-1 later in the frame to put the Caps up 3-1. But he settled down and was strong enough to give his teammates a chance to tie the game and force overtime. Talbot has now won two consecutive games since the Christmas break and he's 6-1-1 in his last eight starts.