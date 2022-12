Talbot made 23 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Kirby Dach ruined Talbot's bid for a second consecutive shutout 8:05 into the third period, then Christian Dvorak cut Ottawa's lead to 3-2 five minutes later, but Talbot still notched his third consecutive win. Ottawa's been riding the hot hand in net, and right now that's Talbot, who has allowed just four goals during his three-game winning streak. The Senators are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and Talbot's 6-2-0 over that stretch.