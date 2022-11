Talbot (ribs) may be available for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot has already been sidelined for the first eight games of the season after getting hurt during the preseason and will be out for at least two more based on his timeline. Given Anton Forsberg's middling results -- he's 3-4-0 with a 3.04 GAA in seven outings -- the veteran Talbot should be in the mix to reclaim the starting job in Ottawa was back to 100 percent.