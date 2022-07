Talbot was traded from the Wild to the Senators in exchange for Filip Gustavsson on Tuesday.

After the Wild signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year deal, it was believed Talbot would stick around to work in a tandem. That's no longer the case, as the 35-year-old (and his $3.75 million cap hit) will head to Ottawa, where he'll presumably be the 1A to Anton Forsberg's 1B in 2022-23. Talbot had a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 49 games with the Wild last season.