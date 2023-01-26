Talbot (lower body) isn't expected to return before the All-Star break, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Talbot left Wednesday's game against the Islanders in the second period because of the injury. The Senators are expected to know more about Talbot's status Thursday. Ottawa is set to play Friday in Toronto, Saturday against Montreal and Jan. 31 in Montreal before the break begins. Talbot entered Wednesday's action with an 11-13-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .903 save percentage in 27 contests in 2022-23.