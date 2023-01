Talbot will start in St. Louis on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Talbot has given up 12 goals during his current three-game losing streak. The veteran netminder has fallen to 10-11-1 with a 2.90 GAA through 24 games in his first year with Ottawa. Seven of those wins have come on the road alongside a .903 save percentage.