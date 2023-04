Talbot will get the starting nod in Columbus on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot astonishingly won his last start despite stopping just seven of 11 shots Thursday against the Flyers. Dating back to Feb. 27, he's 4-0-0 with a 2.57 GAA and an .880 save percentage through five appearances. He stopped 19 of 21 shots in a win over the Blue Jackets on March 4.