Talbot turned aside all 32 shots during Monday's 3-0 victory over the visiting Ducks.

In two matchups this season, the 35-year-old netminder has yielded one goal on 63 shots. Talbot (undisclosed) did not participate in Monday's morning skate but was fit enough to claim his second straight decision. Talbot (6-7-0) helped the Senators improve to 6-2-1 in their past nine games.