Talbot is expected to start at home against Montreal on Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot earned a 32-save shutout against Anaheim on Monday. He's 6-7-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage in 15 contests this season. The Canadiens are tied for the 25th-best offense with 2.86 goals per game, so this should be a favorable matchup for Talbot.