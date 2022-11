Talbot is in the visiting crease against Anaheim on Friday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot is only 1-5-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .910 save percentage, as he missed the start of the season with a rib injury that cost him the first three weeks of the regular season. Talbot will take on the Ducks, who have scored 2.55 goals per game, tied for third worst in the NHL.