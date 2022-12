Talbot will start Tuesday's home game against Boston, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot is coming off a 37-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington. He has a record of 8-8-1 this season with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 19 appearances. Boston ranks second in the NHL this year with 3.88 goals per game.