Talbot will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot played well in his last start Friday against the Rangers, turning aside 25 of 27 shots en route to a 3-2 road win. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with an LA team that's averaging 3.31 goals per game on the road this campaign, 11th in the NHL.