Talbot will guard the visiting crease against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ken Warren reports.

Talbot was not sharp in his last start, a 6-4 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday in which he gave up five goals on 27 shots. Talbot is 0-2-0 this season, stopping 61 of 68 shots. He will take on the Flyers, who are 7-4-2, but have scored only 35 goals this season.