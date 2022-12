Talbot will guard the visiting crease against the Rangers on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot is 3-6-0 with a 2.57 GAA and a .918 save percentage after starting the season on the injured reserve list with a hip injury. Talbot has allowed six goals on 95 shots in his last three games. He will face the Rangers, who are averaging 3.00 goals per game this season.