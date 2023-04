Talbot allowed four goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Talbot allowed a pair of goals in the first period and another to Boone Jenner in the third before Kirill Marchenko would tally the winner 16 seconds into the extra frame. The 35-year-old Talbot is now 1-1-0 since returning from a 12-game IL stint, allowing eight goals on 37 shots in that span. He falls to 16-14-2 with a .900 save percentage on the season.