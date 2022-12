Talbot surrendered three goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Talbot had won his previous two games while allowing a combined three goals. He's 3-6-0 with a 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage in 11 contests this season. Talbot didn't make his season debut until Nov. 3 because of a rib injury, but he's gotten into 11 of Ottawa's last 13 games.