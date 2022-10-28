Talbot (ribs) is participating in a full practice Friday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot suffered his rib injury at the end of September and was given a 5-7 week timetable for his return. It is looking like the five-week mark could be the real timeline as he and Anton Forsberg are in goal at practice with Magnus Hellberg the odd-man out at the start of practice. Talbot was dealt from the Wild during the offseason after going 32-12-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 2021-22.