Talbot will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with Anaheim due to an undisclosed issue, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

At this point, it seems unlikely Talbot would start versus the Ducks even if he is healthy enough to be in the lineup. Still, coach DJ Smith didn't officially name Anton Forsberg as the starter, so fantasy players will have to wait until warmups to see who is going to guard the crease. For his part, the 35-year-old Talbot is 3-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA in his last five outings and should see the bulk of the workload over Forsberg when available.