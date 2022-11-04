Talbot will guard the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

It will be Talbot's first start of the season, though he did see action Thursday, as he relieved Anton Forsberg after Forsberg gave up five goals on 19 shots against Vegas. Talbot stopped all 13 shots that came his way in that contest. He'll look to take over as the No. 1 netminder after missing the first three weeks of the season with a rib injury. Talbot was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage last season for the Wild. He'll try to pick up his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a struggling Flyers team that's lost four of its last five games.