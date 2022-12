Talbot stopped 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Friday.

Talbot gave up a first period goal to Vitali Kravtsov as well as one in the third to Mika Zibanejad, but the Senators fought back to win it in extra time. Talbot is 4-6-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He has played well in his last five starts, giving up 11 goals on 157 shots.