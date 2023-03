Talbot (lower body) is getting close to being available to return, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot, who took part in Monday's morning skate, could be ready to occupy the backup role as early as Thursday's contest against Philadelphia. He has a 15-14-1 record this season with a 2.85 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 32 appearances. Talbot has been sidelined since March 4.