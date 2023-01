Talbot will face the Predators at home Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot relieved Anton Forsberg during Saturday's tilt with Seattle and was tagged with five goals on just 19 shots. The 35-year-old fell to 10-10-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 23 games. He stopped 27 of 29 shots in a win over Nashville on Dec. 10.