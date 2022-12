Talbot will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Capitals, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot will get the last start before the holiday break after the Senators' game Friday versus the Red Wings was postponed. The 35-year-old lost his last start versus the Jets, but he had won his previous four before that. Talbot could be challenged by the Capitals, who are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games.