Talbot will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot will be making his sixth consecutive appearance between the pipes for the Senators, including back-to-back wins over Anaheim and Los Angeles on Friday and Sunday, respectively. On the year, Talbot's record is less than stellar, having gone 3-5-0 in 10 outings despite a 2.51 GAA and .919 save percentage.