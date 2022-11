Talbot made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

It was his first start of the season. Talbot should help the Sens find the win column soon now that his rib injury has healed. They have lost five straight. He won more than 30 games for the Wild last season (32-12-4) , but it's important to remember that was his best season since 2017-18.