Talbot surrendered three goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

The final Islanders goal was scored on an empty net. Talbot missed the start of the season due to a rib injury, but he's been solid since his return. He does have a 1-3-0 record in five games now, but his 2.51 GAA and .921 save percentage are solid. If he keeps playing like this, then the wins should eventually come.