Talbot stopped 40 of 44 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Friday.

Talbot dropped to 11-13-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .903 save percentage in 27 games this season. He's struggled lately, allowing at least three goals in six of his last seven contests. Although Talbot faced a lot of shots Friday, that hasn't been typical for him over the length of his slump. In fact, this is just the second time over the span of his last seven outings that the 35-year-old's had at least 30 shots fired at him.