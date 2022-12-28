Talbot turned aside 49 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

It was a heroic effort from the 35-year-old netminder on a night when Ottawa got out-shot 51-32, and Talbot's 49 saves were a new season high for him, shattering the previous high of 37 set in his last start before the holiday break. He's putting the finishing touches on a strong December, posting a 6-2-1 record with a 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage over nine outings.