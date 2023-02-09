Talbot (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Oilers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Talbot's return immediately after the All-Star break was cast into doubt just before the Senators' last game in January. The 35-year-old appears to be more in the day-to-day range and could return during a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday versus the Flames and Islanders.
