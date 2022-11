Talbot (ribs) will be the backup goaltender Thursday, according to Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen.

Talbot will back up Anton Forsberg and could see his first start Saturday against the Flyers. Talbot suffered the rib injury in late September and was given a 5-7 week timetable for his return. He was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage for the Wild in 2021-22, before his offseason trade to Ottawa.