Talbot (ribs) was skating Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot suffered a rib injury in late September and was given a 5-7 week timeframe for his return. This is a good first step for the netminder, who was dealt in the offseason from Minnesota to take over the reins in Ottawa. Talbot was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage for the Wild last season.