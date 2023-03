Talbot (lower body) is expected to miss the next three weeks, Senators coach D.J. Smith said on TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot has a 15-14-1 record, 2.85 GAA and .905 save percentage in 32 contests this season. He won his last three starts while posting a 2.34 GAA and a .909 save percentage in that span. Anton Forsberg (knee) is also unavailable, so the Senators will have to lean on Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese.