Talbot (lower body) will miss at least two more games, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Talbot has been skating with the Senators, but he won't be ready to return until next weekend. The 35-year-old netminder has already missed seven contests after suffering a lower-body injury in late January. The Sens are hopeful he could return as soon as Friday against Carolina. Talbot is 12-13-1 this season with a .905 save percentage. Mads Sogaard should continue to see the majority of starting chances while Talbot is out.