Talbot (lower body) may not be ready to play coming out of the All-Star break, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Monday.

Talbot -- who is already expected to be out versus Montreal on Tuesday -- looks poised to miss out when the Senators return to action versus Edmonton on Feb. 11. With Talbot on the shelf, Anton Forsberg figures to see the bulk of the workload with Mads Sogaard currently up from the minors to serve as the No. 2 option.