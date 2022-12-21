Talbot turned aside 19 of 24 shots during a 5-1 loss to the host Jets on Tuesday.

Talbot, who had claimed his past four decisions, experienced firsthand why the Jets have paced the NHL with 57 goals since Nov. 25. The 35-year-old netminder yielded three first-period goals, including Sam Gagner's marker with 13 seconds left in the frame. Talbot (8-8-0), who retains a respectable .910 save percentage, lost for the first time since Dec. 6 as the Senators have dropped two straight after a four-game winning streak.