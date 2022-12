Talbot allowed five goals on 14 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

It was a rough night for Talbot as he allowed four goals in the first period and a power-play tally in the second before he was pulled in favor of Anton Forsberg. Talbot had played well coming into Tuesday's start, winning three of his previous four contests. He now falls to 4-7-0 with a .907 save percentage.