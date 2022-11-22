Talbot allowed three goals on seven shots before he was relieved by Anton Forsberg in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Talbot got through the first period fine, but two quick goals early in the second ended his night. The 35-year-old is still looking for his form -- he's allowed at least three goals in three of his five starts this year. The Ontario native has a 1-4-0 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .909 save percentage through seven appearances overall. The Senators' next opponent is their toughest on this road trip out west, as they are set to visit Vegas on Wednesday.

